University Pickers is at 3024 University Drive (at the corner of University & Oster)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville marketplace is planning 31 days of sales for its 10th year in business!

The major sale comes on Saturday, January 7 with cake, party favors, giveaways, games, and 10% off the entire store! For the whole month of January, at least one vendor will offer a one-day only sale — making for a monthlong celebration.

University Pickers started on January 5, 2013 with 50 shops and a location on University Drive. Since then, the shop has moved to a new location on Triana Blvd. and doubled the number of vendors.

The marketplace is owned by sisters Cindi Pope and Trish Gleason.

“We love supporting local small businesses and providing them a place to sell their creations and collections,” Pope said in a news release.

For more information on the upcoming party or monthlong sale, visit universitypickers.com.