HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A brand-new monthly market is coming to Huntsville, thanks to the folks at University Pickers.

The Merrimack Market at University Pickers will run from July to December with special holiday markets in November and December. Vendors include farmers, artisans, estate sales, vintage makers, and collectors!

“We are excited to bring this unique market to the Merrimack district of downtown Huntsville,” said Tricia Gleason, co-owner of University Pickers.

University Pickers moved from University Drive to the Merrimack district in April.

“With our new location having such a great space for an outdoor market and the Merrimack District being revitalized it’s the perfect time to bring this market to this historic Huntsville community,” said Cindi Pope, another co-owner at University Pickers.

To learn more about becoming a vendor at the Merrimack market, click here.