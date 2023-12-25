MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The United Way of Madison County (UWMC) and its 27 partner agencies have served more than 110,000 people over the past year.

That amounts to one in four people in Madison County.

2023 Board Chair Dr. Beth Richardson, who is wrapping up her year serving UWMC in this role, said they were excited to celebrate the organization’s 80th anniversary.

“Our mission is still the same as it was 80 years ago, and that’s really implementing strategies and solutions in the areas of education, financial stability and health for the people in our community,” Dr. Richardson explained.

One of the organization’s biggest accomplishments during 2023 was becoming an affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in July.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library mails free, high-quality books to children from birth to age five.

“Dolly Parton was really inspired to have the Imagination Library because her father could not read or write,” Richardson explained. “This is a great way to put books in the hands of children to inspire and encourage the love of reading and creativity.”

Thanks to UWMC, the program now serves all zip codes in Madison County and is currently serving more than 4,500 children.

“Our goal is to reach 10,000, but for a very short period of time, we’ve been able to achieve 4,500 children,” Dr. Richardson said.

They are currently recruiting “literacy champions.” If you’d like to get involved, you can “sponsor” a child for only $26 per year.

For more information on how to become a sponsor, click here.

That’s not the only initiative UWMC worked on this year.

“Ride United provides transportation for people in our community, helping them get to medical appointments, even educational programs and job interviews,” Richardson said.

According to UWMC, Ride United has given more than 22,000 rides and traveled nearly 160,000 miles in Madison County since 2020.

UWMC also hosted the “A Place for Everyone Housing Summit and Engagement Session” to address affordable, equitable housing in Madison County.

Richardson also talked about her overall experience serving as UWMC’s 2023 Board Chair, calling it rewarding and exciting.

“It takes a village. It truly does. So I’m really honored for our volunteers, our donors, the staff, to be led by an incredible visionary and Daniel Kasambira (UWMC President & CEO), and our wonderful board of directors,” she said. “Everybody is so supportive. We’re all focused on the mission. Having that collaborative effort really makes our mission go far, so we thank our partners as well.”

For more information on the United Way of Madison County, click here.