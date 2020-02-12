United Way of Madison County will roll out free transportation program for those in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - If you're struggling to get to work, you can soon get some relief.

Today is National 211 Day - and on this day the United Way of Madison County, its 211 Call Center and Toyota Alabama rolled out a new initiative that will help people in need.

Get ready to "Ride United"

The United Way of Madison County will start a new program called "Ride United."

The program will help people get to work and medical office appointments. Thanks to Toyota's $25,000 dollar grant to United Way, qualified individuals will get a free ride with Lyft.

Now you can get to work on time

"Maybe they had a clunky car and it died just as they got their first job acceptance and they're ready to go," said United Way community impact director Cathy Miller. "The United Way's bringing in a program that will come first through our United Way partner programs that are doing job readiness and will allow folks to get a short-term ride."

Are you familiar with the 211 hotline number?

The United Way of Madison County 211 Call Center will assist with setting up those free rides. It is the community resource hotline in Madison County. If you have a need or can't take care of yourself the call center will give you a lift.

The United Way of Madison County expects to offer up to 700 free rides throughout the year.