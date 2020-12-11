United Way in urgent need of holiday donations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – 30,000 bottles of hand sanitizer were given out to local non-profits on Thursday.

CNI Solutions partnered with United Way to help make this happen. It is just one way that those helping our community could receive some support.

“When you give to the United Way you have your arms wrapped around 27 different agencies as well and you are not just helping one agency you are helping multiple,” said Claudia Bucher with United Way of Madison County.

It’s not always possible to give money but you might have some items you want to donate or maybe even your time. If you aren’t sure where the best place to donate an item is or who could use it, United Way can be a great resource to call and find out what organization can really use your item and put it to use.

“The last thing that we need to do is collect a bunch of stuff that those agencies don’t need. Those agencies are so overwhelmed right now anyway so don’t just empty your closets that is not what we need right now,” says Bucher

According to Alabama Possible Madison County has a poverty rate of 11.9% which is fairly low compared to other parts of the state.

But, United Way says that with the pandemic putting a strain on so many families they have needs in all areas to fill. Many people are reaching out to them for help with financial situations but it goes beyond that.

“Mental health is another big issue that we work in all the time and yet we are starting to see new needs and that is not just for people who are financially stressed. Every single human on the planet has been impacted by the stress of COVID.”

If you are interested in donating to support United Way or any other local non-profit staff stress that if you can’t give before the holidays it’s fine. Their needs and services don’t stop after Christmas and they need help all year round.

To donate visit the United Way website or call 256-542-8039