United Way COVID-19 emergency fund in place to help people impacted by the pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – The community has donated $60,000 and climbing to a COVID-19 emergency fund in Madison County. Some of that money is donated by large corporations.

United Way of Madison County helps fund 27 non-profits while also connecting people to that network of resources.

Since early March, the call volume to the 211 helpline has skyrocketed 218 percent. Most of the calls are people looking for help in the face of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“211 directs them to the agencies they need. The early things will be the basic needs. Food, shelter, rent assistance, mortgage assistance,” said Clay Vandiver, the President & CEO of United Way of Madison County.

If you are having a hard time keeping your head above the water and you’ve tried getting relief/understanding from companies you need to pay, that’s when calling 211 is your best bet. Either way, call them and get a better idea of what they can help with.

“If you have exhausted most all of that, we have several agencies in the market place that can help you,” said Vandiver.

The Associated Press reports that half of Americans have lost money to the COVID-19 pandemic. That means more people will need help with food, rent etc. United Way says don’t be afraid to reach out.

If you are in a position to donate and potentially change someone’s life, visit the United Way of Madison County’s website. They list several donation methods.

The above fund is for Madison County.

Nearly every county has a United Way branch. Each has a different relief fund that will help keep non-profits active in your community. Many, many non profits are reporting higher needs as this pandemic continues.