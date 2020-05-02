Unique Chick-Fil-A opening on Governors Drive Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you’ve driven down Governors Drive near Huntsville Hospital, you’ve probably noticed something new going up at the former Sweet Peas Restaurant and Captain D’s on the corner of Governors and Joseph E. Lowery Blvd.

A new Chick-Fil-A will be opening Thursday, May 7.

However, the restaurant will be unique in north Alabama.

The restaurant will be a drive-thru only location with a walk-up window.

For those concerned about traffic, the restaurant has said they’ve worked with the City of Huntsville and ALDOT to figure out the best traffic plan in the area.

According to the Chick-Fil-A app, the restaurant will be open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.