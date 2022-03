HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Members of Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will hold a free food box giveaway at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 19.

Church members will give out 400 food boxes filled with nonperishable and fresh food items.

Those receiving the food will remain in their vehicles for drive-thru pick up service. It will be a first-come, first-serve basis and will be limited to one box per vehicle.

For any questions or for more information please call the church office at (256) 852-1150.