Understanding Huntsville Hospital COVID-19 overflow wards

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Overflow wards have been set up for some time now in the Huntsville hospital healthcare system and more areas are expected to change.

Tracy Doughty, Senior Vice President of Huntsville Hospital, said leadership meet twice daily to discuss numbers and plans, always updating their game plan on how and where they will expand more areas of the hospital to accommodate for COVID-19 patients.

Doughty said when assessing where to create COVID wards, the first step is to try to utilize and maximize all of the space inside the hospital.



Elective surgeries have come to a stop and they have converted a Post-Anesthesia Care Unit and a Cardiac Short Stay Unit to hold COVID ICU beds.

According to Doughty, as of Wednesday, there are 5 COVID-19 ICU units plus several hybrid units. Hybrids units hold both COVID patients and non-COVID patients.



Like many places across the country, the issue is not a shortage of beds, it’s staff to take care of the patients in the bed.



Doughty said nurses are taking extra shifts to accommodate. He said as of Wednesday there are 158 employees out in Madison County due to COVID-19 or exposure to COVID-19. One hundred twenty-six of those are from Huntsville Hospital main and Women’s and Children and 32 are from Madison Hospital.

According to Doughty they’ve had to be flexible and move resources and nurses from wards that are aren’t in operation to their COVID-19 units.

