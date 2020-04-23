Undergrad group offers free shopping services to Huntsville-area

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you’re a little uneasy about going out to shop for your essentials— there’s a program that wants to help.

Leave It To Us is a group composed of college undergraduates who want to take care of your shopping needs.

Their services are free– all you have to do is create a list of the items you need, like groceries, toiletries, or prescriptions.

Then call or email a volunteer, and then leave them your address. They will shop for your items and deliver them to you for free

You can review your goods and pay upon delivery.

In the Huntsville area— Olivia Carroll and Madison Quick are two shopping coordinators.

Contacts –

Madison Quick: 731-819-4130, mcquick@go.olemiss.edu

Olivia Carroll: 256-701-2227, okcarroll@crimson.ua.edu

You can also reach out on their Facebook page.