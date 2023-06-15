HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — This summer marks the 30th season of the City Lights & Stars Concert Series, with the next concert Friday, June 16, held at Burritt on the Mountain.

This concert series, presented by Redstone Federal Credit Union, is considered the ‘backbone’ of Burritt’s Educational Program. “Community support is pivotal to our educational programs, including camps, field trips, family festivals, and outreach. This support assures the finances necessary for Burritt on the Mountain to build community through educational, artistic, and recreational experiences,” said Burritt on the Mountain.

This year’s series consists of concerts that will run through September 22. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.

The casual atmosphere encourages those in attendance to bring chairs, blankets, and picnic food to enjoy the whole experience. There will also be food trucks onsite and wine, beer, and other drinks are sold at every concert.

The remaining concerts and their entertainers are:

Advanced tickets are available until 11:30 p.m. the day before the concert. All online ticket sales end on the day of the concert at 4 p.m. General Public tickets are $25, children’s tickets are $10 and member tickets are $20.

The fun doesn’t stop there! New this season to The City Lights & Stars concert series, you can purchase a ticket for dinner with a view where you can enjoy a meal before the concert. This new inclusion is available for all concerts. The dinner pass must accompany a concert ticket, set at $35 per person.

Dinner is served directly to your table and the menu includes:

tossed garden salad

grilled chicken with fruit chutney & sustainably sourced pan-fried cod

parsley new potatoes

vegetable medley

dessert.

Tables seat up to six guests. Reservations for dinner close on the Wednesday at noon before each concert. When making your reservation, you can ask to be sat with other guests attending. During the concert, dinner guests can either stay at their tables or bring their own chairs to move down to the lawn.

For more information about the dinners, click here.