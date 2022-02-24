FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The University of North Alabama has released a book featuring some of the most influential women in campus history.

The book release is the latest event in UNA’s year-long celebration of the Year Of The UNA Woman celebrating 150 years of educating women at the school. Michelle Eubanks is a part of the Year Of The UNA Woman Task Force and said that this book has been in development for several years now.

“As part of this celebration of 150 years of admitting women, we felt like it was also time to commemorate all of the memories of those 150 years into a book,” Eubanks said. “This book is something that has been lovingly crafted over these years, and we will have it available for $25.”

The University is hosting a book release event at Holtz Leather Company in Huntsville tonight at 5:30 p.m. The book is available for purchase at select woman-owned businesses around the Shoals including All The Best in downtown Florence and Basse Trading Company in Tuscumbia.