HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Students from Germany, South Africa, and the United States are in the Rocket City taking part in the International Space Weather Camp (ISWC) internship at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

It is a partnership between the South African National Space Agency, the Duetsches Zentrum fur Luft- und Raumfahrt German Aerospace Center at the University of Rostock and the Center for Space Plasma and Aeronomic Research at UAH through the Future Technologies & enabling Plasma Processes (FTPP).

“This is what made it all happen with these students coming over to the university and getting to spend two weeks here, travel along with us, and learning so much through their projects,” UAH Education, Outreach, & Diversity Coordinator Laura Provenzani said.

The program was launched back in 2011 and it serves as an opportunity for students to learn about space physics through lectures, hands-on projects, experiments, and excursions.

The students from South Africa, Germany and the Southeastern U.S. arrived on Saturday, July 8, from South Africa, where they had spent two weeks working with space weather researchers and doing research projects. Their ISWC research experience continues for another two weeks with experts in the field during selected topics courses at UAH, where they will be until July 23.

For some, like International Space Weather Camp Participant Luise Meyer zu Bexten, this experience has brought them out of their comfort zone.

“I know that space weather is not only affecting research and science but also electrical engineering. space weather has a lot of impact on infrastructure here on Earth. If you want to go into designing satellites, you have to think about space weather,” Bexten said.

For others, it forges a sense of community.

“We might get one type of schooling in South Africa, and then you see the different types of schooling/methods in Germany and America and how you can integrate all of them to help better yourself,” International Space Weather Camp Participant Jayden Da Mata stated.

For Alabama A&M University student Angela Davis, the program has helped to prepare her for the next steps in her career.

“What I do want to do is to make sure that I can expose children at a younger age to the sciences, specifically to the fields that they think are hard…like physics and mathematics as well,” replied Davis.

To learn more about ISWC, click this link.