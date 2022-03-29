HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Human Rights Film Festival is just around the corner.
The festival, hosted on the campus of the University of Alabama in Huntsville, will run from Wednesday, March 30 through Sunday, April 3. The goal of the festival is to elevate environmental and social justice themes through film, speakers, artists, and performances.
“These are voices and experiences not often heard, and the festival opens the door for memorable film experiences and eye-opening, first-person interactions among diverse people groups,” the college said in a statement.
The event is a joint effort between the college’s Humanities Center, Officer of Diversity and Inclusion, Office of Student Life, North Alabama School for Organizers, Southern Fried Film Festival, North Alabama Standing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ), as well as other campus groups.
Screening locations will vary across the UAH campus, including Morton Hall, Chan Auditorium, and Charger Union.
The schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, March 30
- Anthropocene: The Human Epoch (screening) at 6 p.m. in Morton 147
Thursday, March 31
- Angel of Alabama (screening) at 7 p.m. in the Charger Union Theater
Friday, April 1
- Mni Wiconi: The Stand at Standing Rock (short film) at 7 p.m. in Chan Auditorium
Saturday, April 2
- No Dumb Questions (screening) at 9:30 a.m. in Morton 147
- Celluloid, Coffee, & Conversation (event panel) at 9:30 a.m. in Morton 146
- The First Rainbow Coalition (screening) at 10 a.m. in Morton 146
- Dialogue with Hy Thurman, North Alabama School of Organizers & friends of the Movement (event panel) at 11 a.m. in Morton 146
- Always in Season (film screening) at 10 a.m. in Morton Hall 147
- Forbidden: Undocumented and Queer in Rural America (screening) at 10 a.m. in Morton 147
- Undocumented’s Moises Serrano (Zoom event panel) at 11 a.m. in Morton 147
- Oyate (screening) at 12 p.m. in Morton 148
- Oyate Talk Back Session (event panel) at 1:30 p.m. in Morton 148
- Ferguson Rises (screening) at 12 p.m. in Morton 146
- Deep Run (screening) at 12:30 p.m. in Morton 147
- Geek Girls (screening) at 2 p.m. in Morton 147
- Judas and the Black Messiah (screening) at 2 p.m. in Charger Union Theater
- Reflections with Nancy Hollander (event panel) at 6:3 p.m. in Charger Union Theater
- The Mauritanian (screening) at 7 p.m. in Charger Union Theater
Sunday, April 3
- The Coconut Revolution (screening) at 12 p.m. in Morton 146
- Gaza Fights for Freedom (screening) at 12 p.m. in Morton 146
- The Boy Game (screening) at 11 a.m. in Morton 147
- Missing Magic (screening) at 11:20 a.m. in Morton 147
- Uniontown (screening) at 11:40 a.m. in Morton 147
- Come Hell or High Water: The Battle for Turkey Creek (screening) at 12 p.m. in Morton 147
- Coded Bias (screening) at 1 p.m. in Morton 147
- Beyond Recognition, a Film by Michelle Grace Steinberg (screening) at 12:30 p.m. in Morton 148
- Oyate (screening) at 1 p.m. in Morton Hall 148