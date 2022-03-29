HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Human Rights Film Festival is just around the corner.

The festival, hosted on the campus of the University of Alabama in Huntsville, will run from Wednesday, March 30 through Sunday, April 3. The goal of the festival is to elevate environmental and social justice themes through film, speakers, artists, and performances.

“These are voices and experiences not often heard, and the festival opens the door for memorable film experiences and eye-opening, first-person interactions among diverse people groups,” the college said in a statement.

The event is a joint effort between the college’s Humanities Center, Officer of Diversity and Inclusion, Office of Student Life, North Alabama School for Organizers, Southern Fried Film Festival, North Alabama Standing Up for Racial Justice (SURJ), as well as other campus groups.

Screening locations will vary across the UAH campus, including Morton Hall, Chan Auditorium, and Charger Union.

The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, March 30

Anthropocene: The Human Epoch (screening) at 6 p.m. in Morton 147

Thursday, March 31

Angel of Alabama (screening) at 7 p.m. in the Charger Union Theater

Friday, April 1

Mni Wiconi: The Stand at Standing Rock (short film) at 7 p.m. in Chan Auditorium

Saturday, April 2

No Dumb Questions (screening) at 9:30 a.m. in Morton 147

Celluloid, Coffee, & Conversation (event panel) at 9:30 a.m. in Morton 146

The First Rainbow Coalition (screening) at 10 a.m. in Morton 146

Dialogue with Hy Thurman, North Alabama School of Organizers & friends of the Movement (event panel) at 11 a.m. in Morton 146

Always in Season (film screening) at 10 a.m. in Morton Hall 147

Forbidden: Undocumented and Queer in Rural America (screening) at 10 a.m. in Morton 147

Undocumented’s Moises Serrano (Zoom event panel) at 11 a.m. in Morton 147

Oyate (screening) at 12 p.m. in Morton 148

Oyate Talk Back Session (event panel) at 1:30 p.m. in Morton 148

Ferguson Rises (screening) at 12 p.m. in Morton 146

Deep Run (screening) at 12:30 p.m. in Morton 147

Geek Girls (screening) at 2 p.m. in Morton 147

Judas and the Black Messiah (screening) at 2 p.m. in Charger Union Theater

Reflections with Nancy Hollander (event panel) at 6:3 p.m. in Charger Union Theater

The Mauritanian (screening) at 7 p.m. in Charger Union Theater

Sunday, April 3

The Coconut Revolution (screening) at 12 p.m. in Morton 146

Gaza Fights for Freedom (screening) at 12 p.m. in Morton 146

The Boy Game (screening) at 11 a.m. in Morton 147

Missing Magic (screening) at 11:20 a.m. in Morton 147

Uniontown (screening) at 11:40 a.m. in Morton 147

Come Hell or High Water: The Battle for Turkey Creek (screening) at 12 p.m. in Morton 147

Coded Bias (screening) at 1 p.m. in Morton 147

Beyond Recognition, a Film by Michelle Grace Steinberg (screening) at 12:30 p.m. in Morton 148

Oyate (screening) at 1 p.m. in Morton Hall 148