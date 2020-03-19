UAH students demonstrate successful rocket launch

The student team with Baedor, its entry for the NASA Student Launch on April 4.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A team of UAH students successfully launched a rocket over the weekend in a program that was shortened due to COVID-19 concerns.

The March 14 launch at a site in Woodville was initially supposed to be a payload demonstration launch, and the full mission was set to take place in April. But the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 disease pushed back NASA’s Student Launch Initiative, and students went ahead with the full mission.

The team’s rocket, named Baedor, reached an apogee of 4,454 feet above ground, team members said. The goal was 4,500 feet.

Once the rocket landed, it deployed a rover the team named Little Dipper. The rover was piloted by remote control to a mission area, where it scooped up samples of simulated ice.

The UAH team is advised by Dr. David Lineberry, a research engineer at the UAH Propulsion Research Center, and mentored by Jason Winningham, who has assisted rocket launches and advised throughout the project.

Team members included:

Nicholas Roman, project manager; senior, aerospace engineering, Cullman

Joshua Jordan, chief engineer; senior, mechanical engineering, Mount Vernon, Wash.

Peter Martin, vehicle team lead; senior, mechanical engineering, Coopersburg, Penn.

James Venters, payload team lead; senior, mechanical engineering, Huntsville, Ala.

Jessy McIntosh, safety officer; senior, mechanical engineering, Beaufort, N.C.

Maggie Hockensmith, technical writing coordinator and vehicle safety deputy; senior, aerospace engineering, Lexington, Ky.

Claudia Hyder, payload safety deputy; senior, mechanical engineering, Knoxville, Tenn.

Patrick Day, project management team; senior, aerospace engineering, Johnson City, Tenn.

Will Snyder, project management team; senior, aerospace engineering, Cleveland, Ohio

Rodney L Luke, vehicle team; senior, aerospace engineering, Pleasant Grove, Ala.

Roman Benetti, vehicle team; senor, aerospace engineering, Woodbury, Minn.

Rachel O’Kraski, vehicle team; senior, aerospace engineering, Huntsville, Ala.

Ben Lucke, vehicle team; senior, aerospace engineering, Saint Petersburg, Fla.

Jeremy Hart, vehicle team; senior, aerospace engineering, Gainesville, Ga.

Jacob Zilke, vehicle team; senior, aerospace engineering, Wilmington, N.C.

Joseph Agnew, payload team; senior, mechanical engineering, New Market, Ala.

Johnathon Jacobs, payload team; senior, aerospace engineering, Valley Head, Ala.

Thomas Salverson, payload team; senor, mechanical engineering, Gretna, Neb.

Kevin Caruso, payload team; senior, mechanical engineering, Lawrenceburg, Tenn

Jacob Moseley, payload team; senior, aerospace engineering, Gaylesville, Ala.