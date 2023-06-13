The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and students and teachers at SWIRLL, or the Severe Weather Institute for Research and Lightning Laboratories at UAH, are continuing their research on hurricanes, this year, with a focus on wind gusts. The next time a tropical cyclone threatens the Gulf Coast, the team will drive down one day in advance to set up their instruments. They’ll spend days collecting research.

Dr. Chen, Assistant Professor of Atmospheric and Earth Science at UAH, says that while the National Hurricane Center forecast tracks have improved over the years, they are based on one-minute average wind speeds. He says it’s the gusts, that can be felt well away from the center of the storm, that can cause more damage.

North Alabama can see inland flooding, wind damage and/or tornadoes from hurricanes. Ryan Wade, a research scientist at SWIRLL, says that often times the Tennessee Valley sees outer bands that can produce tornadoes, some of which can be as strong as EF2. He says that graduate students are working with NASA Sport to study lightning in hurricanes too, as a jump in lightning can be a precursor for rapid intensification. Rapid intensification is defined by an increase of the maximum sustained winds in a tropical cyclone of at least 30 knots (35 mph) in 24 hours.

They’ll be using plenty of mobile instruments including a suite of horizontally and vertically-pointing radars, temperature and humidity sensors. The vertically-pointing radars can give researchers an idea of the fastest near-surface winds in a tropical cyclone. The hope in understanding these is to give people in the path time to prepare. As Huntsville is home to meteorological research, Wade says that it’s possible their research could be implemented into model data within one to three years. He says normally it takes up to 10 years.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through November 30.