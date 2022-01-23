UAH professor builds sculpture at Huntsville Botanical Garden

“The Door Is Open,” a sculpture installation by Chris Boyd Taylor at the Huntsville Botanical Garden. (Chris Boyd Taylor Studio)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An art and sculpture professor at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) recently unveiled a brand-new piece for the Huntsville Botanical Garden.

The sculpture, designed by UAH’s Chris Boyd Taylor, is titled “The Door Is Open.” The piece is a giant human-sized bird cage designed specifically for the garden’s exhibition “Uncaged: Birds, Nature, and You,” that debuted last fall.

“The name was kind of inspired by my piece,” Taylor said. “They needed some sort of bird-themed, kid-friendly loose idea of different kinds of bird houses.”

The exhibition ran last year from June to October. It featured seven pieces throughout the garden, all of them feathery or avian-themed, including a feast at a bird’s dining table, a giant cuckoo clock, and an enormous egg.

“We got a request for proposals looking for local artists,” Taylor continued. “Our dean, Dr. Sean Lane, had given us a heads up about it, and was pretty instrumental in getting us thinking about the project. I submitted a couple of different proposals, both kind of bird cage based, anticipating one getting chosen, and it did.”

