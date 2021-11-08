UAH president Darren Dawson announces retirement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Darren Dawson, President of the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), will retire at the end of this calendar year.

According to a statement from Dawson on Monday, he is stepping down “due to private family matters,” after determining, alongside his wife, that “personal priorities must come first.”

“I am deeply grateful to Chancellor St. John, the Board of Trustees, and the UAH community for my tenure here, and I am proud of the challenges we have navigated together successfully during unprecedented times,” Dawson stated.

University of Alabama Chancellor Finis St. John will announce a transition plan on Tuesday.

“It has been a great honor and privilege to serve as your president,” said Dawson. “Thank you for your unwavering support of our institution, mission and vision.”

Dawson has served as UAH’s president since 2019. Prior to joining UAH, he served as Dean of Engineering at Kansas State University and Department Chair of the Holcombe Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Clemson.