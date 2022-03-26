HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — On Saturday, The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) called in Operation Green Team to help with their latest clean-up event.

Through their civic engagement group, the university spread out students all throughout their campus. The group also does many other service projects throughout the city.

Saturday morning’s event took place from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. David Worley, Operation Green Team coordinator for the City Of Huntsville says Saturday’s event was a kickoff for “The Great American Clean Up,” and it all started at UAH.

“Help clean up the campus, help utilize the volunteers who are in the dorm rooms and just working with them to really clean up the streets and help clean up the edges of the campus where the maintenance crews aren’t always able to get to,” Worley told News 19. “So we’re just trying to build a better community utilizing volunteers that are here willing to help and we have so many great volunteers here in Huntsville.”

Operation Green Team has been working on the beautification of the city since 1977.

Over 30 volunteers from UAH showed up. All those who volunteered were given gloves, litter-grabbers, trash bags, safety vests and water.

Their initiative is to keep Huntsville beautiful and sustainable with litter prevention initiatives, waste reduction, recycling programs, landscape enhancements and environmental field trips.

Worley says that they continue to do events like this because community involvement makes and keeps Huntsville beautiful.