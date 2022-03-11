HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) announced a new 5-year program for its nursing college, tackling a common health issue its lead professor says is not understood well enough.

While the pandemic made us rethink preventing viral illness, one nursing professor at UAH wants to rethink the less noticeable, long-term illnesses that can come from our own homes.

“Environmental exposures are chronic and silent,” said Dr. Azita Amiri, an associate professor at UAH College of Nursing. “The clean room was also one of the reasons we were selected to be involved in this project.”

Inside this rather compact lab, nurses often train in assembling medications as well as conduct air pollution tests.

“Environmental health has such an important role in our health, but unfortunately we don’t research it a lot and we do not use them in practice,” Amiri continued.

Dr. Amiri sits on the Board of Alliance of Nurses for Health Environments, and will facilitate a new $1 million grant split between UAH, Emory, and Washington State universities in order to effectively find out.

“What is the percentage of houses that have actually dangerous mold and they are inhaling it every day, or what is the percentage of houses who still have contaminated paint with lead,” Amiri stated. “So after we find out this then we start educating them and then we start getting some funding for the housing to make the situation better.”

Amiri says toxic environments are rampant in homes across Alabama and the South.

“And underserved communities,” Amiri explained. “Those are poor people, and also people of color most of the time because they are overlapped.”

She expects the research done here in the Tennessee Valley will help make UAH Nursing a leader in saving lives from within the living room.

“We need to have our own establishment to be able to help our people and mitigate their exposures to bad environmental health and improve our community’s health,” Amiri concluded.

Amiri also hopes to collaborate with the City of Huntsville in the future for identifying and treating families who may live with toxins around their homes.