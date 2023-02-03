HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) has named its first Vice President For Strategic Communications.

The university announced Friday that Kristina Hendrix to fill the newly created position. Hendrix officially began in her new role on Feb. 1.

UAH said Hendrix reports directly to UAH President Charles L. Karr and is focused on providing leadership for a comprehensive communications strategy for the university along with overseeing the Office of Marketing and Communications.

“The Vice President for Strategic Communications is a key member of the University’s senior leadership team,” Karr said. “So, I’m very happy to welcome Kristina Hendrix to The University of Alabama in Huntsville. In this role, I am confident she will not only help UAH continue to grow but also to meet the challenges and many opportunities that lie ahead for our institution.”

Hendrix comes to UA from Dynetics where she was communications director since 2016. She has a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Memphis and a bachelor’s degree in public relations from The University of Alabama.

Hendrix has nearly 20 years of communications experience working in communications roles with NASA, the Missle Defense Agency and the U.S. Army Redstone Test Center