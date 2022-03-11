HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Masks will no longer be required indoors on campus at the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), effective immediately.

There are still exceptions to the new policy. Masks will still be required in all clinical areas of Wilson Hall and inside Cramer Hall, unless working alone inside a lab space or private office.

People will also be required to wear a mask, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), after an isolation period for a positive test and after exposure from an unvaccinated person. In these scenarios, masks will be required for five days following the five-day isolation or quarantine period.

The change comes as COVID-19 cases drop throughout North Alabama.

UAH students, staff, and faculty will still be required to adhere to the campus’s COVID-19 Campus Guidelines. UAH also offers free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Appointments to receive either a vaccine or booster can be made here.