UAH gets $1.1 million grant for drone research

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – UAH will get a $1.1 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to study how drones can help during disasters.

The money will pay for research into how unmanned aerial systems can safely be used to help in disaster preparedness and response to different disasters, both natural and man-made.

“Collaboration is hugely important as we work to safely integrate UAS into the aerospace system,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a news release. “These important grants fund the research which allows us to learn and implement the safety measures associated with UAS operations in the airspace.”

The money is part of $3.3 million in research, education and training grants award to universities that are part of the FAA’s Air Transportation Center of Excellence for Unmanned Aircraft Systems.