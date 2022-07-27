HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – UAH officials evacuated students from multiple buildings on Wednesday. The University has since given the all clear that the buildings are safe.

The University tweeted out alerts for Salmon Library, Roberts Hall, and the Nursing Building.

People were asked to avoid the area until further notice.

No reason for the evacuation was given on social media, but students received email alerts that called the emergency a bomb threat.

Huntsville Police Department officers were called to UAH to assist with the threat.

Multiple Alabama colleges reportedly received bomb threats on Wednesday, including Auburn University.

News 19 has a crew on the scene working to gather more information.