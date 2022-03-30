HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The University of Alabama in Huntsville will debut a film festival dedicated to categories surrounding human rights and social causes Wednesday evening through Sunday.

According to UAH Humanities Center, the inaugural Human Rights Film Festival, “elevates the twin themes of environmental and social justice through documentaries, feature-length films, guest speakers, artists, and performances.”

Professor of Political Science Dr. Noelle Hunter told News 19 the five day event stems from 18 months of planning and is meant for people of all ages to see the struggles and accomplishments of voices not heard often enough.

“Our chief aspiration is that this is the beginning of a permanent partnership between the university and our community elevating these issues of social justice, civil rights, equality, inclusion, diversity,” Hunter said. “That’s our higher-arching goal. There is just an incredible slate of diverse films: Indigenous, people of color, anybody who’s interested justice and social justice – we’re here for it.”

The festival takes place inside different parts of the UAH campus and will also have free food at each event. A full schedule of the events can be found here.