HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) announced Tuesday that the UAH Center for Cybersecurity Research and Education (CCRE) has received the FBI J. Edgar Hoover Memorial Scholarship.

The university said the scholarship, which totals $5,000, was presented to eight UAH students and CCRE employees to help with certification training, testing vouchers and training books. The recipients included: Tiffany Dinh, Isabelle Brown, Timothy McCorry, Aislinn Hamill, Vincent Dinh, Brianna Hawkins, Anthony McGee and Sydney Powell.

The CCRE was selected for the award by the Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI. It was presented to the recipients at the group’s annual business meeting last Saturday at the Westin Resort in Huntsville.

UAH President, Dr. Charles L. Karr, and UAH Director for the Center for Cybersecurity Research and Education, Dr. Tommy Morris were present at the event along with the recipients.

The organization’s president, Dennis Lormel, said the scholarship is meant to honor long-time FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover who strongly believed in law enforcement education.