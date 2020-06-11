UAH confirms two more employees tested positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – To date, University of Alabama in Huntsville administrators confirmed four employees tested positive for COVID-19. Administrators said they learned of two cases in April and two within the last 10 days.

Protocol

“We have policies and procedures where the first step is the employee will inform the university that they’ve tested positive,” UAH Chief of Staff Ray Garner

Action was taken.

“Following that, we will move immediately to inform the other employees, maybe around them, and also take immediate steps to cleanse and disinfect the building,” said Garner.

Recovery

Garner said most of the campus employees have been teleworking.

One of the employees who tested positive for the coronavirus works at Shelbie King Hall. Administrators said the staffer notified them Saturday, May 30. The building was disinfected before 8 a.m. the next day. Four co-workers who were in close proximity with the employee are self-isolating for 10-14 days.

The other employee who tested positive works at the Von Braun Research Hall.

Sanitization

The school found out Tuesday, and three people are self-isolating. Garner said the building is currently in the orange phase. That means there will be limited business operations. “The yellow status means that we opened it up the building a little bit more,” said Garner.

The school sanitized Von Braun Research Hall early Wednesday morning, and the specific area where the employee worked is currently blocked off.

The University of Alabama in Huntsville is allowing modified business operations to continue again at Shelbie King Hall.