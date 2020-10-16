UAH chapter of NAACP releases statement on incident involving UAHPD officer

Thursday, the University of Alabama in Huntsville declined to say whether it disciplined a campus police officer.

The officer is accused of repeatedly asking a black teenager he pulled over if the teen had “crack” or a “dead prostitute” in the vehicle.

The alleged incident was posted on social media earlier this week by Chanda Mills Crutcher, the mother of the 17-year old who was pulled over.

The incident led UAH President Darren Dawson to release a statement Wednesday, apologizing to Crutcher’s family and pledging to make changes to the University’s police force.

However, the school did not say whether the officer was suspended or punished in any way, saying in a statement that disciplinary moves “are confidential.”

Dawson says the University is currently reviewing UAHPD policies and procedures and campus police officers will also undergo extra training.

The University of Alabama in Huntsville chapter of the NAACP released a statement on Friday calling for action, accountability, and transparency.

Read the statement in full below: