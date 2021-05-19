UAH announces selection of first Prevost Scholars

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) has announced the selection of its first two Prevost Scholars through the Honors College: Tiffany Dinh, who is majoring in computer engineering, and Michael Sorrell, a mechanical engineering major.

According to a news release from UAH, Prevost Scholars are funded through gifts from Stanley E. Prevost, the co-founder of Phase IV Systems, Inc. By design, Prevost scholarships are an “honors within honors program,” awarded to only the top students attracted by the college.

“Receiving the scholarship is not just about receiving money and helping propel me in my academic career,” said Dinh, who was also chosen as the Dr. Jeanne Fisher Most Outstanding Student Leader. Fisher was Stanley Prevost’s wife, who passed away in 2015. “Being chosen for [this scholarship]…tells me that I am seen as having the potential to impact the future of our society.”

Dinh serves as the SGA Outstanding Cabinet Member, and has also been selected for a Department of Defense (DoD) internship as a Cyber Force Incubator Project Manager for the Center for Cybersecurity Research and Education.

Sorrell, now an intern at Northrop Grumman, said, “I am excited about the many opportunities this scholarship provides for in-depth research and education. This year I worked in the defense systems sector, and I will move to the space systems sector in June to gain additional experience.”

Sorrell plans to pursue a master’s degree in aerospace systems engineering at UAH.

“In coming, this scholarship will allow us to recruit top students, and to send better graduates on to graduate school and into the workforce,” noted Dr. William Wilkerson, Dean of the UAH Honors College. “‘Prevost Scholar’ will come to be synonymous with ‘The Best.’ …We anticipate selecting new scholars every year.”