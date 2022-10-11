HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The University of Alabama in Huntsville’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (ODEI) has announced a new certificate program focused on inclusivity.

The university announced the UAH Inclusive Excellence Certificate Programa, a free 15-module certificate program open to the entire UAH Community.

The program was created by education and resource specialist Katie Greene who works for the ODEI and uses gender-neutral pronouns they/them.

The 15 modules in the program are split between three branches: diversity, equity and inclusion. Greene said diversity focuses on the basics of the topic, while equity focuses on understating systems of oppression and inclusion focuses on learning more about prevalent identity groups.

The program will be accessible as an online Canvas course presented in a user-friendly format with captioned videos and documents made accessible for people with different abilities.

“The Inclusive Excellence Certificate program takes the ODEI’s mission ‘to improve social and cultural awareness and encourage self-understanding’ to the next level.,” Greene said. “It meets our community where they are and provides a self-paced journey to discover DEI in a non-threatening environment.”