UAH announces ACT and SAT are optional for 2021 and 2022

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The University of Alabama in Huntsville has joined several other higher-education institutions across the state in making ACT and SAT scores optional for 2021 and 2022.

In a statement, UAH officials confirmed the change is being made as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted some students’ ability to take the exams.

“UAH understands that many high school students are experiencing difficulties in accessing standardized tests for college admissions and is giving applicants the option to submit test-optional applications where standardized tests are not required for admission.” Dr. Christine Curtis, UAH Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs

Students applying for test-optional admission will still be required to complete the online application, submit an official high school transcript, and meet minimum GPA requirements.

Additional questions should be directed to UAH Admissions at admissions@uah.edu.