U.S. Space & Rocket Center hosting job fair on Feb. 4

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is holding a job fair to fill multiple full- and part-time jobs, Tuesday, February 4. The job fair will take place at the Educator Training Facility at the entrance of the Rocket Center from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Among the full-time jobs available are a senior accountant, an aquatics manager, a sous chef, a sales and outreach coordinator, a custodial supervisor, an electrician, and a heating and cooling technician.

Part-time positions include theater ushers, a planetarium specialist, museum guides and an audio-visual technician, among many other positions. To be ready for the busy summer camp season, Space Camp jobs include part-time nurses, ropes course instructors, lifeguards, and photographers.

The Rocket Center is a fast-paced, exciting environment that welcomes visitors and Space Camp students from all over the world. Applicants for all positions should bring a resume and dress in business attire.

34.730369 -86.586104