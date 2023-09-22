HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The U.S. Space & Rocket Center’s Planetarium is partnering with Cosm, an immersive experiences technology company, for a live planetarium event on September 22.

The event is celebrating the OSIRIS-REx mission. The goal of the OSIRIS-REx, or Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer, mission is to bring a sample from an asteroid back to Earth for testing. The OSIRIS-REx capsule will make a triumphant return to earth, after being in space since 2016.

Although the capsule is returning to Earth, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will remain in space. In fact, the spacecraft will be renamed OSIRIS-APEX, and it will begin the journey to another asteroid, called Apothis, by 2029.

This event will be live-streamed from the Cosm Experience Center in Salt Lake City and can be viewed at planetariums across the globe, including the INTUITIVE Planetarium.

Doors for the event open at 6:15 p.m. with the event starting at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.