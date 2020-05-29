U.S. Space and Rocket Center reopening to public Saturday, May 30

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The U.S. Space and Rocket Center has been closed for more than two and a half months and will open for museum members only today, and for the general public tomorrow.

Things will run a little differently, like many other places that are re-opening.

Visitors will enter at the Rocket Center’s Davidson Center. The Davidson Center, shuttle park, and rocket park will be open, but all simulators and some exhibits will be closed.

Here are some of the precautions that are being taken and changes that you can expect:

Timed tickets are required for entry, so plan ahead

There will be a one-directional path throughout

Glass shields will be in between you and the person serving you at the visitor and ticketing desks

It is strongly recommended that everyone, staff and visitors, wear a mask