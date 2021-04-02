U.S. Space and Rocket Center now offering discounted admission to EBT recipients

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The #1 tourist attraction in Alabama is now part of a nationwide network of museums offering discounted admission to EBT recipients.

Through Museums for All, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center joins a network of more than 600 museums offering discounted admission simply by presenting an EBT card at the ticket window.

With a valid EBT card, visitors to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center can get into the museum for $3.

Other participating museums across Alabama include:

Alabama Museum of Natural History in Tuscaloosa

Burritt on the Mountain in Huntsville

History Museum of Mobile

Huntsville Botanical Garden

Imagination Place Children’s Museum in Gadsden

McWane Science Center in Birmingham

Mobile Botanical Gardens

Vulcan Park and Museum in Birmingham

For a full list of participating museums nationwide (including world famous destinations such as the LaBrea Tar Pits in San Francisco), visit the Museums for All website.