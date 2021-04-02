U.S. Space and Rocket Center now offering discounted admission to EBT recipients

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The #1 tourist attraction in Alabama is now part of a nationwide network of museums offering discounted admission to EBT recipients.
Through Museums for All, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center joins a network of more than 600 museums offering discounted admission simply by presenting an EBT card at the ticket window.
With a valid EBT card, visitors to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center can get into the museum for $3.
Other participating museums across Alabama include:
- Alabama Museum of Natural History in Tuscaloosa
- Burritt on the Mountain in Huntsville
- History Museum of Mobile
- Huntsville Botanical Garden
- Imagination Place Children’s Museum in Gadsden
- McWane Science Center in Birmingham
- Mobile Botanical Gardens
- Vulcan Park and Museum in Birmingham
For a full list of participating museums nationwide (including world famous destinations such as the LaBrea Tar Pits in San Francisco), visit the Museums for All website.