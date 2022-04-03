HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — This past week the U.S. Space and Rocket Center hosted an all-day hiring event for those interested in being a part of the team.

Back in September of 2020, the center had to lay off 90% of its staff. But with COVID numbers down and travel back up, space camp slots were quickly filling up and selling out. They realized they needed to fill those spots back up – and fast.

Since they couldn’t bring all of their old employees back, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center said they had to open the jobs to new faces. The website shows over 30 different job titles, with a total of 454 job openings.

Those who attended would fill out an application and talk to the managers as part of an interview. Some spoke to managers as an initial meet, but some were offered jobs right on the spot.

Chris Maynard, U.S. Space and Rocket Center Talent Acquisitions Manager says being a part of the space and rocket center, he’s made a difference.

“They could literally be the next person on the moon, might be a space camp alumna,” said Maynard. “But even bigger than that, just watching people get the dignity of a job, change their lives, grow in a career and participate in something that is bigger than themselves…I mean that’s a lot. And of course you get paid for it.”

Not only is there room for growth within the company, but you can be a part of projects that will change the world, like the Artemis program, which features three former alumni that graduated from space camp. Or you can be another of the 16 who have flown missions with NASA.

Maynard says they love to promote from within, so it’s no exaggeration that you can grow tremendously with the company and reach a level you never thought possible.

If you couldn’t make it to the hiring event, you can still click here to see a list of all open positions. You can also stop by the center Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and talk to one of the staff members.