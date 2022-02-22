HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The U.S. Space and Rocket Center is holding a hiring event for several food service positions.

The event will take place Wednesday, February 23 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Education Resource Center, the first building past the Marriot.

Space and Rocket Center officials said all shifts are available and will be offered on the day of the event. They were also be offering benefits including paid time off, free meals and complimentary Rocket Center admission.

They ask that those attending the event bring a resume and dress in business casual.

Anyone who would like to apply or to see all the positions available can do so on the Space and Rocket Center’s website.