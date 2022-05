HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – One Huntsville institution is honoring mothers with free admission on Mother’s Day.

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center said mothers can get into the museum for free with at least one paid guest.

The museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily and is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day. For more information, visit the Rocket Center website or call (256) 837-3400.