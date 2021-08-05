U.S. Space and Rocket Center attracts visitors to get their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you’re trying to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the Rocket City, why not shoot for the moon?

That’s what the U.S. Space and Rocket Center and Huntsville Hospital did Thursday by hosting a vaccination clinic.

The two organizations gave first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“You have to make it open, make it available,” Huntsville Hospital Emergency Preparedness Manager Joyce Thomas said. “Everybody knows where the Space and Rocket Center is.”

Staffers inside the Davidson Center for Space Exploration gave out perks like commemorative stickers and free museum tickets for each person who attended.

The clinic was also great timing for the 66 people who came to get their first dose, including Huntsville resident Karl Kennemore, who after waiting and doing research, said the COVID-19 vaccine is worth it.

“I would definitely recommend it,” Kennemore said. “I’d say (to others) the process was easy, not to be afraid, and we want you to be around us. We want you to be safe and healthy. Not just for us, but the whole city of Huntsville.”

Thomas hopes other unvaccinated folks will do the same in light of recent peaks in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“We need to keep people out of the hospital,” Thomas said. “We need to keep them well. We want our community well and healthy. We need everyone vaccinated that can be, so they don’t get sick and they don’t spread.”

USSRC officials said it was unclear if another COVID-19 vaccine clinic would be held in the future.