HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – After NASA scrubbed Saturday’s launch of the Artemis I mission, the U.S. Space and Rocket Center announced the planned launch party will be rescheduled.

The USSRC had planned to hold a watch party for Saturday’s launch – much like they did for the first launch attempt.

A USSRC spokesperson directed attendees to visit the Rocket Center website and sign up to be notified when reservations become available for the next watch party.