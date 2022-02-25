HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt visited the North Alabama Homebuilding Academy on Friday.

At the academy, students learn practical homebuilding skills like carpentry and construction safety.

“It’s an industry-based model for training, and we hope that she can help us replicate this across the state and across the nation,” said North Alabama Homebuilding Academy Administrator Tommy Davis.

Britt told News 19 she supports the program and encourages the implementation of additional training programs.

“She gets it; she understands the shortage of labor force in our industry,” said former North Alabama Homebuilding Academy Chairman Larry Durham.

Britt said she believes in a hands-off relationship between government and business. Instead, she says she favors skilled-based workforce training.

“Being a partner to something like this is critically important to our continued success and giving people a pathway to continued opportunity,” Britt said.

Britt, the former president and CEO of Alabama’s Business Council, has received endorsements from business organizations like the Homebuilders Association of Alabama.

“I think Ms. Britt fits the bill for corporate Alabama’s ideal for a senator which is you work quietly, and you keep yourself positioned to where you can work with Democrats, Republicans, liberals, conservatives, and so forth,” said News 19 political analyst Jess Brown.

According to a Federal Election Commission (FEC) report, the Britt campaign has also received contributions from pro-business political action committees like the National Association of Manufacturers and the National Automobile Dealers Association.

The Republican primary will take place on May 24. If necessary, a primary runoff is scheduled to take place on June 21. Britt will face Representative Mo Brooks and Mike Durant. Rep. Brooks has served as the U.S. representative for Alabama’s 5th congressional district since 2011. Durant is a veteran and Alabama businessman.

The race will determine who will take Richard Shelby’s seat in the U.S. Senate. Shelby has served six terms as an Alabama senator, and he announced his intent to retire in February of 2021.

A 2022 Alabama voter guide detailing information about voter registration and polling locations can be found at sos.alabama.gov. The deadline to register to vote in the primary election is May 9.