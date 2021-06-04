U.S. Secretary of the Interior designates 10 new national recreation trails, three in North Alabama

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In celebration of National Trails Day on Saturday, June 5, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced 10 new national recreation trails in eight different states.

Three of those trails are in North Alabama. This expansion adds more than 160 miles to the National Trails System.

The Bethel Spring Recreational Preserve Trail System is a 360-acre property on Keel Mountain with 200 acres open to the public for recreation. It offers hikers 1.8 miles of trails, and also features one of Madison County’s largest waterfalls.

Chapman Mountain Recreational Preserve Trail System is a 459-acre property located in east Huntsville. It has 3.28 miles of trails to explore by foot, bike, or even horseback. There is also an 180-hole disk golf course on the preserve.

The third new preserve is the Green Mountain Recreation Preserve Trail System which offers 4.9 miles of trails ranging from easy to difficult. It features streams, waterfalls, and a prehistoric Native American camp.

“Trails connect neighborhoods, literally and figuratively,” National Park Service Deputy Director Shawn Benge said in a news release.

For more information on these trails and others across the U.S., visit the National Trails System website here.