HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The start of 2023 brought the first change in leadership for Alabama’s 5th Congressional District in more than a decade, as former Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong was sworn into the role.

Rep. Dale Strong was elected to the seat in the November 2022 election. He filled the seat left by former longtime 5th Congressional District Representative Mo Brooks.

On Tuesday, Rep. Strong sat down with News 19 to discuss his first year in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“It’s totally different than local government, I’ll promise you,” Rep. Dale Strong said with a smile. “It’s been an honor to serve this first year in the United States Congress on behalf of the people of the 5th Congressional District.”

The start of the 118th Congress was a bit overshadowed by a drawn out vote for the House Speaker. Members of Congress could not be sworn in until a speaker was decided.

“It’s been frustrating at times,” Rep. Strong said. “We had an initial vote of 15 votes for Speaker of the House,” he added.

After several days, and 15 ballots, Rep. Kevin McCarthy was voted Speaker of the House on January 7th. However, just a few months later, McCarthy was ousted from the job, in a history-making move.

Then, in December of 2023, history was made again when members of the U.S. House of Representatives expelled New York Rep. George Santos. Santos became only the sixth member of Congress to ever be expelled, and the first in nearly 20 years.

“I got to see a lot of history in my first year in D.C., no doubt,” Rep. Strong told News 19.

Just days into his term, Rep. Strong was appointed to three of his top-choice house committees. Rep. Strong serves on the Armed Services, Homeland Security, and Science, Space & Technology committees.

Part of his work on the House Armed Services committee included pushing for Redstone Arsenal to be selected as the permanent headquarters for U.S. Space Command.

However, in July, it was announced Space Command would stay in Colorado. Rep. Strong said he isn’t going to give up bringing the Headquarters to Alabama.

“We’re not going to stop with Space Command,” he said.

The 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that was just signed into law includes a provision that will halt any funding for the construction of Space Command headquarters in Colorado, until an investigation into the decision process is complete.

A snippet of the 2024 NDAA pertaining to funding for Space Command headquarters and the FINISH IT Act.

“Let’s determine if there was interference at the executive level, and if other members interfered,” Rep. Strong said. “The same investigation was done into Huntsville, whenever we were awarded Space Command the first time, so I believe this time they’re fixed to find out that there was interference.”

Another piece included in the 2024 NDAA is the FINISH IT Act. That legislation is aimed at cutting spending done by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) at the U.S./Mexico border on un-used border wall materials.

According to Rep. Strong, the DoD is spending “up to $130,000 a day to store and keep from using materials intended for the border wall, which the Biden Admin has refused to build.”

News 19 asked Rep. Strong to elaborate on what will happen to those materials, as outlined by the legislation.

“The materials will be deemed surplus and it will be given to the governors of three border states, and so what it does, is they’ve agreed to put the fence up,” Rep. Strong said. “If Joe Biden’s administration won’t put it up, we’re going to let those governors have those sections of fence, then they will put it up and it will make America safer.”

Closer to home, Rep. Strong said he has focused on improving services and accessibility for constituents.

“We’ve gone to not just the large cities, but 15 of the smaller cities throughout the 5th Congressional District to have mobile office hours,” he said. “To be sure that their needs are being met.”

Rep. Strong’s office told News 19 that so far mobile office hours have already been held in Stevenson, Triana, Ardmore, and Falkville. His office also says it has responded to thousands of letters and helped more than 1,000 constituents with passport problems, tax returns, VA benefits and more.

Looking ahead to 2024, Rep. Strong told News 19 that he plans to continue work on the “Protecting America’s Agricultural from Foreign Harm Act.”

“I wanted to know how many acres does China own or lease in America… State Department couldn’t answer the question, many people saw that on national TV, then it led to the Department of Agriculture, and what we saw is at a later date a briefing to me, they said it appears that more than 380,000 acres are either owned or leased by China in America,” Strong said. “That’s unacceptable. What we’re trying to do is stop the ability to purchase, and then I will come back with another law to repatriate that property and get it back in American hands… I can’t believe that in my first year of Congress that no one had noticed this, but we’re going to make it good, I’m working with Senator [Roger] Wicker [(R) Mississippi] on that law.”

Rep. Strong said he believes both parties can agree that that is an issue.

“It has Democrats and Republicans working together to solve a problem that’s a threat to the security of the United States of America,” he added.

Rep. Strong said his other goals for 2024 include building new relationships.

“To be sure that other members of Congress understand the role of North Alabama and what we do across the spectrum,” he said.

Although he is only wrapping up his first year in Congress, he has already begun thinking about the next election. Rep. Strong is the only Republican candidate who has qualified for the 2024 general election ballot.

According to the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office, no Democrats have qualified.