HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The U.S. Paralympic Cycling Open is scheduled for April 8, 9, and 10 in Huntsville. The city announced its return back in February.

This is the second year in a row the event will happen in Huntsville. News 19 spoke with two athletes who will be making the trip back to the Rocket City.

“It’s kind of exciting to go to the same place again because you get to compare how you are doing and how you were,” said paralympic cyclist Jill Walsh.

Ryan Pinney is also racing at the open. He said, “Take the adaptive word away, we are athletes. We work hard every single day and it might be different, but come out and see what we can do.”

Both athletes have been through challenges in the past but are grateful for the opportunities paralympic cycling has given them.

“I still get the satisfaction of moving my body and seeing how hard I can work,” said Walsh. “It’s the endorphins I get from racing, I would have really missed that if I didn’t have it in my life anymore.”

Over the three-day event, athletes will compete in three different types of road cycling events including the men’s and women’s road races, individual time trials, and handcycling team relay races. The hand cycling event on Friday will take place at Big Spring Park in downtown Huntsville.

Hand cycle relay map.

The races on Saturday and Sunday will be at Cummings Research Park.

Folks are invited to come out and watch all of the events. “You don’t need tickets for any of these, these are free events, bring the kids, and bring the dogs,” said Claire Aiello with the city of Huntsville.

Another representative for the city of Huntsville said they are excited to show the cycling world what Huntsville has to offer. “Huntsville is a welcome and inclusive community that recognizes and honors people of all abilities and their inspiring stories,” said Erin Koshut.