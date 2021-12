HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women wanted for questioning in an identity theft case.

Huntsville Police say they may be driving a white four-door Mazda and switching the license plate.

Do you recognize these women? HPD Investigators would like to speak to them about some identity theft cases. Investigators believe they are driving a white four-door Mazda and switching the license plate. Have info? Call Investigators at 256-427-5466 pic.twitter.com/uVBaY2tQVI — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) December 8, 2021

If you have any information, reach out to HPD investigators at (256) 427-5466.