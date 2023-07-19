MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Thursday is forecasted to be a pretty dry day for some Madison County residents, though it has nothing to do with the weather.

Starting at 8 a.m. on July 20, the Madison County Water Department (MCWD) says there will be two areas of the county where water will be cut off, weather permitting. These outages are to help make improvements in the system.

The first area will include Ready Section Road from Loveless Road to Pulaski Pike, including Bolden Hughey Road, Nicholas View, Azuba, Lewis Vann, Quiet Lane, Sunny Side, Shady Side, Jude Lane, Dollywood Drive and Duck Spring Road. This project is scheduled to be completed by 2 p.m.

Customers on Monroe Road from 981 – 1263 will also be affected as crews work to make more improvements in that area. Officials expect that project to wrap up around 12 p.m.

The MCWD says they appreciate the patience of its customers and plan to restore service as quickly as possible. If you have any questions call (256) 746-2888.

You can also visit their website here.