HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities have identified the two people killed in a Tuesday shooting on Bonnell Drive.

A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) identified the women as D’Asia Monique Morris, 24, and Sequoiya Mone’e Lamar, 20.

Officers responded to a shooting call on Bonnell Drive around 10:40 a.m. where the two were found shot, both were confirmed dead on the scene.

HPD said investigators believe this was an isolated incident and they are still looking for the suspect, as of 5:15 p.m.

Authorities did not provide any description of the suspect or any further information on the investigation.