HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville City School officials said two students were removed from the separate schools on Wednesday after bringing firearms onto campus.

Officials said one student is facing “disciplinary action” after they allegedly brought a gun to the New Century Technology School. The weapon was found without incident and that student was immediately removed from campus.

Huntsville City Schools said the unnamed student will face disciplinary action according to the district’s Behavioral Learning Guide (BLG).

In a separate incident, Dr. Demetris Harris-Leverette, Principal of Mae C. Jemison High School said a student was removed from their campus after “being discovered in possession of a firearm.”

That student will also be disciplined according to the district’s BLG.

“We ask families to speak with their student about “see something, say something” to report any suspicious activity to a teacher or administrator,” Harris-Leverette said. “Additionally, we remind everyone of our Anonymous Alerts platform to make us aware any concerns. Thank you to the HCS Security Team and the Huntsville Police Department for their support.”

School officials are asking parents and guardians to make sure students aren’t able to access weapons or items that compromise the safety and well-being of themselves and other students and staff.