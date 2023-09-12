HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people are seriously injured after a wreck involving a motorcycle and a bike on University Drive, according to the Huntsville Police Department (HPD).

Officers are responding to the crash, which officials say occurred on eastbound University Drive at Hillview Drive, near Jordan Lane.

HPD says both individuals involved have serious injuries, and they are being evaluated and transported to the hospital.

Eastbound University Drive was closed at Hillview Drive due to the accident but reopened less than two hours later.