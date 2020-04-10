Two positive COVID-19 cases confirmed at Mazda Toyota construction site

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two construction workers at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant have tested positive for COVID-19, company officials said Friday afternoon.

A cleaning crew was at the site Friday, according to a Mazda Toyota manager.

The company said anyone who had contact with the two people who tested positive will be quarantined for 14 days.

Mazda Toyota said it suspended normal construction at its plant site April 4, in response to Gov. Kay Ivey’s order for people in nonessential jobs to stay at home. Any job at the site that can’t meet social distancing recommendations has been suspended, officials said, and after reviewing guidelines and evaluating site conditions, construction resumed April 7 in areas where state guidelines could be met.

Last month, after concerns were voiced from site workers that site conditions were not sanitary and meeting guidelines, Mazda Toyota told WHNT News 19 that it had increased cleaning and sanitary supplies at the site, as well as increased the frequency that the site was cleaned.

Eventually, plans are for 4,000 people to work at the plant under construction in the Huntsville-annexed portion of Limestone County. They plan to begin building vehicles at the plant in 2021.